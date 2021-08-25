crystal car

Included in the department’s Aug. 10-16 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 10 - Theft and tampering with a vehicle reported on the 5100 block of Douglas Drive North

- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon reported at the intersection of 47th Avenue North and County Road 81

- Theft of a motor vehicle reported on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

- Drugs reported on the 7200 block of 62nd Avenue North

- Damage to property reported on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North

- Fraud reported on the 5500 block of West Broadway

Aug. 11 - Theft of a vehicle reported on the 3100 block of Sumter Avenue North

- Theft reported on the 6200 block of Bass Lake Road; 5200 block o Hanson Court North

- Burglary was reported on the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue North, tampering with a vehicle reported at same address

- Fraud reported on the 5500 block of West Broadway

Aug 12 - Theft reported on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 900 block of Willow Bend

- Threats of violence made on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North

- Theft of a motor vehicle reported on the 5400 block of Hampshire Avenue North

Aug. 13 - Theft reported on the 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North; 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North

Aug. 14 - No incidents reported

Aug. 15 - A theft was reported on the 3000 block of Winnetka Avenue North

Aug. 16 - Theft of a vehicle reported on the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

