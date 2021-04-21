Included in the department’s April 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:
April 7 - Theft on the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North and on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
April 8 - Mail theft on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5200 block of West Broadway.
- Tampering with a vehicle near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Winnetka Avenue North.
April 9 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
April 10 - Theft on the 3800 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Reckless discharge of a firearm within the city on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.
April 11 - Theft of a vehicle on the 6900 block of 54th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6200 block of Bass Lake Road.
April 12 - Burglary and fleeing an officer on the 10 block of Shingle Creek Crossing.
- Burglary on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North and on the 5100 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.