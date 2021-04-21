crystal car

Included in the department’s April 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:

April 7 - Theft on the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North and on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

April 8 - Mail theft on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5200 block of West Broadway.

- Tampering with a vehicle near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Winnetka Avenue North.

April 9 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

April 10 - Theft on the 3800 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Reckless discharge of a firearm within the city on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.

April 11 - Theft of a vehicle on the 6900 block of 54th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 6200 block of Bass Lake Road.

April 12 - Burglary and fleeing an officer on the 10 block of Shingle Creek Crossing.

- Burglary on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North and on the 5100 block of 56th Avenue North.

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

Copyright ©2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments