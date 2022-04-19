Included in the department’s April 5-11 reports were these incidents:

April 5 - Theft and warrant arrest on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft near the corner of 32nd Avenue and Xylon Avenue North.

April 6 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4900 block of West Broadway. 

- Receiving stolen property and warrant arrest near the corner of Hanson Court North and West Broadway.

- Theft of a motor vehicle and financial transaction card fraud on the 200 block of Willow Bend.

- Financial transaction card fraud on the 4800 block of Xenia Avenue North.

April 7 - Theft on the 3200 block of Douglas Drive North. 

April 8 - Third-degree damage to property and theft of a motor vehicle on the 200 block of Willow Bend.

- Theft on the 3200 block of Xenia Avenue North.

April 9 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired, third-degree driving while impaired and driving without a valid license near the corner of West Broadway Avenue and Welcome Avenue.

- Vehicle property damage near the corner of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue North.

- Counterfeiting of currency, using or possessing, on the 6800 block of 56th Avenue North.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and driving without a valid license near the corner of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue North.

April 10 - Warrant arrest near the corner of West Broadway Avenue and 55th Avenue North.

April 11 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Halifax Avenue North.

- Warrant arrest near the corner of 27th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on the 600 block of Bass Lake Road.

