police lights
Included in the department’s April 28 to May 4 reports were these incidents:

April 28 - Fraud on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

- Receiving stolen property/theft on the 6200 block of Bass Lake Road

April 29 - Theft of mail on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue North

- Illegal possession of firearm on the 5100 block of Edgewood Avenue North

- Fraud on the 4700 block of 58th Avenue North

April 30 - Theft/drugs on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue north

- Drugs at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North

May 1 - No reports

May 2 - Damage to property on the 5400 block of Maryland Avenue North; 4500 block of Vera Cruz North

May 3 - Indecent exposure on the 5400 block of 51st Avenue North

- Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle at the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Dowling Avenue North

- Assault at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Lee Avenue North

- Theft on the 4900 block of West Broadway

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

