Included in the department’s April 28 to May 4 reports were these incidents:
April 28 - Fraud on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
- Receiving stolen property/theft on the 6200 block of Bass Lake Road
April 29 - Theft of mail on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue North
- Illegal possession of firearm on the 5100 block of Edgewood Avenue North
- Fraud on the 4700 block of 58th Avenue North
April 30 - Theft/drugs on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue north
- Drugs at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North
May 1 - No reports
May 2 - Damage to property on the 5400 block of Maryland Avenue North; 4500 block of Vera Cruz North
May 3 - Indecent exposure on the 5400 block of 51st Avenue North
- Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle at the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Dowling Avenue North
- Assault at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Lee Avenue North
- Theft on the 4900 block of West Broadway
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.