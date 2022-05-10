Included in the department’s April 26 to May 2 reports were these incidents:

April 26 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Scam or swindle on the 5600 block of West Broadway Avenue.

- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, theft, first-degree damage to property and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 200 block of Willow Bend.

- Fourth-degree driving while impaired on the 3500 block of Regent Avenue North.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, theft and warrant arrest on the 200 block of Willow Bend.

April 27 - Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.

April 28 - Obstructing the legal process, giving a police officer a false name and a warrant arrest on the 4700 block of 36th Avenue North.

- First-degree damage to property on the 6000 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

April 29 - Trespass notice served and warrant arrest on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- Mail theft on the 2700 block of Kentucky Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5200 block of West Broadway Avenue.

- Fifth-degree assault on the 5100 block of Edgewood Avenue North.

April 30 - Warrant arrest near the corner of West Broadway Avenue and 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5700 block of Twin Lake Terrace.

- Theft on the 4800 block of Regent Avenue North.

- Warrant arrest on the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Scam or swindle on the 5200 block of Jersey Avenue North.

May 1 - Driving while intoxicated near the corner of Regent Avenue North and 56th Avenue North.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 5200 block of Edgewood Avenue North.

May 2 - First-degree damage to property on the 3100 block of Douglas Drive North.

