Included in the Crystal Police Department’s April 21-27 reports were these incidents:

April 21 - Hit-and-run property damage at the intersection of Douglas Drive North and 36th Avenue North

April 22 - Identity theft on the 4000 block of Hampshire Avenue North

- Fraud on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North

-Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue

April 23 - Theft on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue North

- Assault and theft on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North

April 24 - Identity theft on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North

April 25 - Property damage in excess of $1,000 on the 4900 block of West Broadway Avenue

- Assault at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Corvallis Avenue

April 26 - Theft on the 4500 block of Adair Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue

