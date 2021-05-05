Included in the Crystal Police Department’s April 21-27 reports were these incidents:
April 21 - Hit-and-run property damage at the intersection of Douglas Drive North and 36th Avenue North
April 22 - Identity theft on the 4000 block of Hampshire Avenue North
- Fraud on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North
-Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue
April 23 - Theft on the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue North
- Assault and theft on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North
April 24 - Identity theft on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North
April 25 - Property damage in excess of $1,000 on the 4900 block of West Broadway Avenue
- Assault at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Corvallis Avenue
April 26 - Theft on the 4500 block of Adair Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.