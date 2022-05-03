Included in the department’s April 19-25 reports were these incidents:

April 19 - Robbery on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.

April 22 - Warrant arrest near the corner of County Road 81 and 63rd Avenue North.

- A report of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) on the 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

- Possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place on County Road 81.

- Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 7600 block of 32nd Avenue North.

April 23 - Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Corvallis Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue.

April 24 - First-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Douglas Drive North and 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5700 block of Kentucky Avenue North.

- A traffic collision with an unattended vehicle on the 5000 block of Angeline Avenue North.

April 25 - Warrant arrest on the 100 block of Willow Bend.

- Theft on the 3500 block of Douglas Drive North.

