Included in the department’s April 19-25 reports were these incidents:
April 19 - Robbery on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.
April 22 - Warrant arrest near the corner of County Road 81 and 63rd Avenue North.
- A report of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) on the 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
- Possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place on County Road 81.
- Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 7600 block of 32nd Avenue North.
April 23 - Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Corvallis Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue.
April 24 - First-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Douglas Drive North and 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Kentucky Avenue North.
- A traffic collision with an unattended vehicle on the 5000 block of Angeline Avenue North.
April 25 - Warrant arrest on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Douglas Drive North.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support your local newspaper!
SIGN UP FOR A VOLUNTARY SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.