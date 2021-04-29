crystal car

Included in the Crystal Police Department’s April 14-19 reports were these incidents:

April 14 - Identity theft reported on the 3500 block of June Avenue North

April 15 - Mail theft reported on the 6900 block of Valley Place North

- Theft reported on the 1300 block of Willow Bend

April 16 - Fraud reported on the 1200 block of Gettysburg Avenue

April 17 - No incidents reported

April 18 - No incidents reported

April 19 - Theft on the 5300 block of West Broadway

- Burglary on the 6000 block of Bass Lake Road

