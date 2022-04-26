Included in the department’s April 12-18 reports were these incidents:

April 12 - Warrant arrest near the corner of 63rd Avenue and County Road 81.

- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Possession off ammo/pistol/assault weapon by someone younger than 18 years old, negligent storage of loaded firearms, speeding and driving after license suspension.

- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Warrant arrest on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

April 13 - Theft on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.

April 14 - Second-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Brunswick Avenue North and 47th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.

- Theft on the 4700 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft near the corner of 36th Avenue North an Noble Avenue North.

- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 3500 block of Regent Avenue North.

April 14 - Two warrant arrests on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

April 15 - Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of Colorado Avenue North and 42nd Avenue North.

- Motor vehicle property damage on the 5500 block of West Broadway Avenue.

- Firearm violation for a felon convicted of a violent crime on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- First-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property. No address provided.

April 16 - Third-degree driving while impaired, failing to stop for a stop sign and speeding.

- Warrant arrest near the corner of 42n Avenue North and Adair Avenue North.

- Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of County Road 81 and West Broadway Avenue.

April 17 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, speeding, failing to stop and damage to squad vehicle near the corner of Byron Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue.

April 18 - Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Orchard Avenue North and 58th Avenue North.

- Third-degree driving while impaired on the 5200 block of West Broadway.

- First-degree damage to property on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

