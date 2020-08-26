Included in the department’s Aug. 12 to 19 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 12 - Forged check on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Strong-arm bank robbery on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Multiple reports of theft on the 3400 block of Lee Avenue North and the 4900 block of West Broadway.

Aug. 13 - Traffic crash with personal injury on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Fifth-degree sale of a schedule IV drug on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

Aug. 14 - First-degree burglary on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive.

- Second-degree burglary on the 6900 block of 45th Place North.

- Theft on the 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North and 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

Aug. 17- Fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Possession of drug paraphernalia on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North and the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Violation of a no-contact order on the 5400 block of 34th Place North.

- Fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Fraudulent obtainment of credit on the 3000 block of Florida Avenue North.

- Obstruction of the legal process near the intersection of County Road 81 and 51st Avenue North.

- Simple robbery on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5300 block of Hanson Court North and the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Mail theft on the 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North.

- Careless driving on the 4600 block of Douglas Drive North.

Aug. 18 - Traffic crash with personal injury on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Assault on the 4500 block of Yates Avenue North.

- Criminal vehicular operation on the 4800 block of West Broadway.

- Use of a stolen card on the 5700 block of 32nd Avenue North.

- Multiple instances of theft on the 5700 block of 32nd Avenue North and the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Driving after revocation near the intersection of 58th and Orchard avenues north.

- Fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 6800 block of 27th Avenue North.

