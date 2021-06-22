Chief Revering presents department awards to 6 officers
Several Crystal Police Department officers were recognized June 15 for their selfless actions in helping save lives and going above and beyond in the line of duty.
Police Chief Stephanie Revering made the awards presentations at last week’s City Council meeting. “As you know, Crystal Police officers do outstanding work every day to serve, protect and assist those in the community who live, work, and worship here,” she said.
“Most of their work goes unrecognized and we all understand that is part of our job. However, there are times when the actions of officers surpass our normal model of services done with compassion, integrity and professionalism.”
She went on to say those actions shouldn’t go unnoticed. “We feel there are times accomplishments should be recognized in front of the city council and community, which is why we’re here today. I’m honored to honor six officers whose work has met that threshold.”
Merit and Exceptional Performance awards
Officer Zachery Fecteau and Community Service Officer Alex Tingle received the Award of Merit for their quick actions in aiding a victim trapped under a vehicle, and Sgt. Geoff Kusick earned the Exceptional Performance Award for identifying and arresting the prolific auto thief involved in the incident.
Revering said that on Sept. 9, 2020, Sgt. Kusick attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle near the area of 36th and Douglas Drive. The vehicle had no license plates and no temporary tags and officers in the area had been having daily contact with stolen vehicles.
Sgt. Kusick attempted to stop the vehicle and the suspect fled when (the officer) turned his lights on. As the pursuit continued, the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the side of a home on the 3200 block of Independence Avenue in New Hope.
“The vehicle plowed completely through the front bay window and the SUV was stopped inside the living room of the house,” Revering said. “With no regard for any injury or damage the suspect may have caused, he exited the vehicle and ran away.”
Kusick pursued the suspect on foot and eventually captured him a few houses away from the crash.
“The suspect had several arrest warrants, including being in possession of stolen vehicles, and was driving a vehicle that had been stolen out of Richfield,” Revering said. “Inside the house, officers Fecteau and Tingle located the resident who was trapped under a pile of debris which the vehicle was on top of. The man was not in good shape at the time and was complaining he could not breathe because of the weight of the vehicle.”
With the help of others, Officer Fecteau moved the SUV back far enough so the trapped man could breathe.
“It took an incredible amount of coordination with people and equipment, including floor jacks that were taken from neighbors, to move the SUV even a few inches,” Revering said. “Officers Fecteau and Tingle remained inside the house with the victim for the entire 45 minutes he was trapped, risking injury from cuts, falling debris, and the potential for floor or building collapse.”
Life Saving Award
Two officers, Zachery Fecteau and Marcus Issa, received the Life Saving Award for their quick actions in two separate incidents.
On Feb. 3, 2021, Officer Fecteau was dispatched to the report of an unconscious woman in the bathroom at a local grocery.
“Upon his arrival, Officer Fecteau located the woman lying in the fetal position of the bathroom,” Revering said. “She had a fresh, bleeding track on her arm and he recognized she was breathing at a rate much lower than normal. He identified that the woman was having an overdose and administered Narcan.
After a few minutes in his care, the woman began breathing normally and eventually regained consciousness.
On Oct. 4, 2020, Officer Marcus Issa was dispatched to a private residence for a possible overdose.
“When he arrived on-scene, he located a 28-year-old man who was unconscious and with a very weak pulse, breathing issues and his lips were beginning to turn blue,” Revering said.
The officer was notified that the man may have overdosed on Percocet or Fentanyl. Fecteau administered Narcan, inserted an air way into the victim’s mouth and began assisting him with breathing. After a few minutes in his care, the man began breathing normally and regained consciousness and was sent to the hospital.
Chief’s Award
Officer Marcus Issa earned the Chief’s Award of Commendation for assisting the department during extraordinary staff shortages and officer injuries.
“During late summer and through winter 2020 the police department experienced some periods of extreme staffing shortages due to officer injuries and COVID-19,” Revering said. “During this time, Officer Issa stepped up and gave a great deal of his personal time to support the (department’s) mission.
Officer Issa responded back to duty many times to cover shift shortages, oftentimes with little or no notice, and sometimes working opposite hours from his regular shift. Officer Issa was never ordered back to work and volunteered for all shifts, giving greatly of himself. He did not call in sick or let his normal duties suffer while working these periods of additional hours.”
Life Saving and Exceptional Performance awards
On Feb. 19, 2021, at about 5 a.m., Community Service Officer Alex Tingle was patrolling and discovered a crash that had occurred moments before.
“He stopped to check for injuries with the individuals involved. Upon approaching the accident scene on foot, Tingle discovered that a male victim was seriously injured in the accident, and had both his legs amputated in the crash. The victim was bleeding heavily and was in danger of death if swift action was not taken,” Revering said.
Officer Armando Valenzuela Meza responded to a call for assistance.
“Valenzuela Meza retrieved his trauma kit and he and Tingle applied tourniquets to the victim’s legs, stopping the severe blood loss. They then treated the victim for shock and waited for paramedics to arrive. Without their training and quick actions of Tingle and Valenzuela Meza, the outcome of this incident would have been much more grave,” Revering said.
In addition, Officer Andrew Robles arrived shortly after and assisted in providing medical assistance and “managing a very chaotic and traumatic scene until additional resources arrived,” the chief said.
Valenzuela Meza and Tingle earned the Life Saving Award for their swift actions and Officer Robles earned the Exceptional Service Award for assisting in the incident, providing medical assistance and managing the scene.
For more information about the awards, visit bit.ly/3cPH82Q.
