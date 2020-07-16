Three suspects in custody
A Crystal police officer is in the hospital after being run over Thursday afternoon by a suspect attempting to escape capture.
The officer was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while three suspects are in custody.
It began as an attempted traffic stop around 1 p.m. for speeding on I-694, then turned into a pursuit that ended in Crystal.
When the driver of the vehicle failed to stop, the Minnesota State Trooper made chase into Crystal where the suspect was boxed in near 57th and Broadway by the trooper and Crystal police.
Officers were attempting to take the suspects into custody when the driver of the vehicle made another attempt to flee.
That’s when the female Crystal officer was struck and run over.
Another Crystal officer fired at the vehicle, according to an initial investigation. One suspect was treated for an injury, but it was The officer who fired their weapon is on standard administrative leave.
The three people in the vehicle were taken into custody and are expected to be booked into the Hennepin County Jail.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting the investigation. When the investigation is completed, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.