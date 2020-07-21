Officer on administrative leave
The Crystal police officer involved in the shooting of a 29-year-old man in Robbinsdale early Sunday, July 12, has been identified by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
The officer, Sgt. Geoffrey Kusick, has been a member of the Crystal Police Department for 11 years, and as is protocol in a situation like this, he has been placed on administrative leave.
The man shot by Kusick was Adam Nelson, 29. He remains in North Memorial Health Hospital with multiple wounds.
According to Robbinsdale police, officers were dispatched to a home on the 3300 block of France Avenue North just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, after receiving the report of a suicidal person with a gun.
Police say an attempt was made to contact the man, but he came out of the house unexpectedly and began moving toward police, despite commands for him to stop.
That’s when Kusick fired his weapon.
The incident was captured by body and dash cameras, according to a release from the BCA, and the investigation continues.
After the completion of that investigation, BCA officials said they will present their findings, without recommendation, to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review.
