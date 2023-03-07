crystal car

(File photo)

Broad public notification is required for level three predatory offenders 

Two level three sex offenders moved into Crystal during the month of February, according to police.

P209NW_Offender_HenryJackson.jpg

Henry Lean Jackson
P209NW_Offender_OdisseMiller.jpg

Odisse Michael Miller (also known as Jared Michael Overturf)

