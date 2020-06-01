With increased police presence, the city of Crystal remained safe over the past weekend, according to Deputy Chief of Police Brian Hubbard.
Saying the city had not experienced any protests during the past week, Hubbard said on Monday that there had been fewer than a handful of attempted burglaries.
On the morning of May 29, Hubbard said there was damage to a business that appeared to be an attempted burglary in the 4900 block of West Broadway Avenue.
On Monday, the chief deputy said, “We had a significantly increase of police presence in the city throughout the weekend and saw very minimal issues, which we believe was because of the very visible presence. We had one business burglary in the early morning hours of June 1 in the 5500 block of West Broadway. Other than that, and many suspicious persons that we investigated, we had very minimal issues.”
Hubbard said that Crystal did not send officers to either Minneapolis or St. Paul over the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.