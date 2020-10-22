crystal badge

Included in the department’s Oct. 7-13 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 7 - Mail theft on the 5700 block of 56th Avenue North

Theft on the 4700 block of Florida Avenue North

Oct. 10 - Theft by swindle on the 6700 block of 50th Avenue North

Theft on the 7600 block of 59th Avenue North

Receiving stolen property at the intersection of 37th Avenue North and Perry Avenue North

Oct. 11 - Drugs, fleeing an officer, possession of ammunition at the intersection of Zachary Lane North and 89th Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

