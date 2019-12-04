Included in the department’s Nov. 20 to 27 reports were these incidents:
Burglary
Nov. 21 - Intersection of 57th and Orchard avenues north
Criminal damage to property
Nov. 20 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
Nov. 22 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North; 5700 block of West Broadway
Nov. 25 - 5900 block of West Broadway; 4700 block of Welcome Avenue North
Disorderly conduct
Nov. 20 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
Nov. 22 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.
Endangerment of a child
Nov. 21 - Intersection of 57th and Orchard avenues north
Fleeing a police officer in vehicle
Nov. 21 - Intersection of 57th and Orchard avenues north
Nov. 25 - Intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North
Fraud/use of card
Nov. 20 - 4700 block of Zane Avenue North
Fraud/stolen card
Nov. 20 - 8100 block of Northern Drive
Fraud/theft by check
Nov. 20 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North
Recovered vehicle
Nov. 25 - Intersection of Nevada and 33rd avenues north
Robbery
Nov. 22 - 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
Tampering with a motor vehicle
Nov. 25 - 5100 block of Hanson Court North
Theft
Nov. 22 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5200 block of 6th Avenue North; Intersection of West Broadway and 62nd Avenue North
Nov. 25 - 6800 block of Bass Lake Road; 5500 block of West Broadway; 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North; 5100 block of Hanson Court North; 5500 block of West Broadway
Theft of a vehicle
Nov. 22 - 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
Nov. 25 - 3500 block of Lee Avenue North
Trespassing
Nov. 25 - 5100 block of Hanson Court North
Weapon possession without permit
Nov. 26 - Intersection of Orchard and 56th avenues north
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
