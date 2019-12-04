crystal car

Included in the department’s Nov. 20 to 27 reports were these incidents:

Burglary

Nov. 21 - Intersection of 57th and Orchard avenues north

Criminal damage to property

Nov. 20 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

Nov. 22 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North; 5700 block of West Broadway

Nov. 25 - 5900 block of West Broadway; 4700 block of Welcome Avenue North

Disorderly conduct

Nov. 20 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

Nov. 22 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.

Endangerment of a child

Nov. 21 - Intersection of 57th and Orchard avenues north

Fleeing a police officer in vehicle

Nov. 21 - Intersection of 57th and Orchard avenues north

Nov. 25 - Intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North

Fraud/use of card

Nov. 20 - 4700 block of Zane Avenue North

Fraud/stolen card

Nov. 20 - 8100 block of Northern Drive

Fraud/theft by check

Nov. 20 - 7200 block of 36th Avenue North

Recovered vehicle

Nov. 25 - Intersection of Nevada and 33rd avenues north

Robbery

Nov. 22 - 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Tampering with a motor vehicle

Nov. 25 - 5100 block of Hanson Court North

Theft

Nov. 22 - 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5200 block of 6th Avenue North; Intersection of West Broadway and 62nd Avenue North

Nov. 25 - 6800 block of Bass Lake Road; 5500 block of West Broadway; 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North; 5100 block of Hanson Court North; 5500 block of West Broadway

Theft of a vehicle

Nov. 22 - 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

Nov. 25 - 3500 block of Lee Avenue North

Trespassing

Nov. 25 - 5100 block of Hanson Court North

Weapon possession without permit

Nov. 26 - Intersection of Orchard and 56th avenues north

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

