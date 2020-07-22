Included in the department’s July 8 to 15 reports were these incidents:
Controlled substance
July 8 - Intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North; 5300 block of Douglas Drive North
Criminal damage to property
July 9 - 6800 block of 32nd Avenue North; 5700 block of West Broadway
July 13 - 5700 block of 32nd Avenue North
July 14 - 4100 block of Douglas Drive North; 4400 block of Brunswick Avenue North
Disorderly conduct
July 10 - 4900 block of West Broadway
Drugs
July 8 - Intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North
Fleeing an officer
July 8 - Intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North
Forgery
July 9 - 7700 block of 36th Avenue North
Fraud
July 9 - 5400 block of Georgia Avenue North
July 14 - 5200 block of 36th Avenue North
Giving false name
July 8 - Intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North; Intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North
Possess and receive stolen property
July 8 - Intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North
Tampering with a vehicle
July 8 - Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North
Theft
July 9 - 4700 block of Maryland Avenue North; 3300 block of Douglas Drive North
July 10 - Willow Bend
July 13 - 5500 block of West Broadway; 6400 block of 56th Avenue North
July 14 - 5400 block of Douglas Drive North; 5200 block of Hanson Court North; 5200 block of 36th Avenue North; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North
Theft of a vehicle
July 14 - 5200 block of 36th Avenue North; 4200 block of Hampshire Avenue North
Weapon without permit/removal of serial number
July 8 - 4400 block of County Road 81
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
