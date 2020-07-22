crystal car

Included in the department’s July 8 to 15 reports were these incidents:

Controlled substance

July 8 - Intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North; 5300 block of Douglas Drive North

Criminal damage to property

July 9 - 6800 block of 32nd Avenue North; 5700 block of West Broadway

July 13 - 5700 block of 32nd Avenue North

July 14 - 4100 block of Douglas Drive North; 4400 block of Brunswick Avenue North

Disorderly conduct

July 10 - 4900 block of West Broadway

Drugs

July 8 - Intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North

Fleeing an officer

July 8 - Intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North

Forgery

July 9 - 7700 block of 36th Avenue North

Fraud

July 9 - 5400 block of Georgia Avenue North

July 14 - 5200 block of 36th Avenue North

Giving false name

July 8 - Intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North; Intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North

Possess and receive stolen property

July 8 - Intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North

Tampering with a vehicle

July 8 - Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North

Theft

July 9 - 4700 block of Maryland Avenue North; 3300 block of Douglas Drive North

July 10 - Willow Bend

July 13 - 5500 block of West Broadway; 6400 block of 56th Avenue North

July 14 - 5400 block of Douglas Drive North; 5200 block of Hanson Court North; 5200 block of 36th Avenue North; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North

Theft of a vehicle

July 14 - 5200 block of 36th Avenue North; 4200 block of Hampshire Avenue North

Weapon without permit/removal of serial number

July 8 - 4400 block of County Road 81

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

