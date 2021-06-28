crystal pd construction1
Signs around the Crystal City Hall campus announcing the construction of a new police department were posted this week as crews began work. Demolition activity isn’t expected until the middle of July.

New facility to be completed next year

Construction on the new $16 million Crystal Police Department facility began this past week, albeit quietly.

“Currently, we have asbestos issues so they are doing abatement on the property,” Police Chief Stephanie Revering wrote in an email.

For those who may have expected big machines knocking down walls this past week, that process isn’t scheduled to begin until the middle of next month.

“The actual demolition of the building won’t start most likely until the week of July 12th,” Revering said, “but this is a fluid project and that could change.”

The existing facility was built in 1965 and remodeled in 1993. Space, as well as structural issues were identified as the major needs of the department.

The new construction, fixtures and design fees are to be paid with cash from the city’s building fund and various other capital funds, including $4 million from the bonding bill approved last year by the state Legislature.

The northern 4,800 square feet of the existing City Hall/police building are to be demolished, followed by the construction of a 23,800 square-foot police building addition northwest of City Hall; 14,700 square feet of the existing City Hall structure will be saved.

The existing parking lots are also to be reconfigured. With the construction of a larger garage, the total number of parking spaces will increase from 100 to 117.

Access to the Crystal Police Department has changed with the start of construction this past week. Those visiting the department must use the City Hall entrance.

The number of parking spaces in the garage will increase from eight to 33, and from 19 to 27 in the lower lot. The upper parking lot will be reduced from 73 spaces to 57.

As part of the project, the northwest driveway off of 42nd Avenue will be permanently closed.

The two existing accesses to the northeast parking lot will remain, but with slight changes, and the Douglas Avenue access will be shifted south from 42nd Avenue.

With the start of construction, access to the Police Department building has also changed.

Revering said police personnel have “moved out of the building and people can contact us by coming to the same location at 4141 Douglas Drive, but to the city hall side of the building. Our records team is located inside of the city hall lobby.”

Signage is in place on the building doors directing visitors to the department.

The building is expected to be completed in about 12 months.

