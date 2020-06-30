Crystal Police continue investigation into ‘rare’ shooting incidents

The parking lot at Big Louie’s in Crystal was the scene of two shooting incidents June 21 and June 22. The Sunday night shooting resulted in the death of Shateke Jamal Bruce, 27, of Minneapolis. His death has been ruled a homicide. The second shooting is said to have occurred as a group gathered to memorialize Bruce. Three men, ages 25, 29 and 35 years, were shot several times in that incident. (SUN PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. rIVARD)