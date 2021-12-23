When New Hope and Robbinsdale police responded to a crime scene in Crystal in September, they encountered a grisly scene still underway.
Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering recounted the situation New Hope Sgt. Mike TenEyck and Officers Rajaneé Michael and Daniel Fitzmaurice faced during the situation earlier this year while awarding them each with the Chief’s Award of Commendation Dec. 13 at New Hope City Hall. The award recognized the New Hope first responders for their efforts to go above and beyond to assist the Crystal Police Department or the community.
New Hope Police responded to the call after Crystal Police asked for their assistance, along with Robbinsdale Police, for a call at about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 20. Crystal Police had been responding to another priority call, Revering explained. Hennepin County dispatch had received a call from an apartment on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive in which an open line captured the sounds of a woman screaming and a baby crying.
Michael and two Robbinsdale Police officers who responded heard screaming continuing to come from the apartment when they arrived, according to Revering.
“The officers made entry into the apartment and found a very chaotic scene that included three adults and one child in a small bedroom yelling and covered in blood,” Revering said. “Officers quickly determined that a male had stabbed a female multiple times while smothering her with a pillow and had stabbed another female, all in the presence of the small child also in the room. The officers quickly drew their weapons and ordered the assailant to drop the knife and crawl to them, which he did.”
Michael arrested the man and removed him from the residence. The Robbinsdale officers found the woman who had been stabbed multiple times to be unresponsive, without breath or a pulse. TenEyck and Fitzmaurice joined Robbinsdale officers in moving her onto the floor and providing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived to transport her to the hospital. They also addressed injuries to the other woman and the child.
“In very large part because of their quick actions, training and calmness during a very chaotic scene, at least two lives were saved and a violent assailant was arrested without incident,” Revering said.
New Hope Police Chief Tim Hoyt added, “It shows the teamwork that we have with all of the cities around us, but our work that we do with the Crystal Police Department is almost on a daily basis.”
Councilmember John Elder, who until recently served as the director of public information for the Minneapolis Police Department, remarked, “Those three officers came to work that day not expecting this, and whereas those three were called on and they stepped up and they served, I believe in my heart, having worked with both of these agencies so closely, any one of our officers – Crystal or New Hope – would have responded, stepped up and done the right thing.”
Court case
A Brooklyn Park man has been charged in the case. Cortez Deon Banks, 27, is facing charges of attempted intentional second-degree murder, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony domestic abuse in the case. A judge set bail at $750,000, and Banks remains in custody as of press time with his next court appearance Jan. 3, 2022, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail Roster.
The court document states Banks has been convicted of felony domestic assault in 2020 and felony violation of a domestic abuse no contact order involving the same person in 2019. The document says that prosecutors will seek an aggravated sentence based on the presence of a child and because the mother is particularly vulnerable as she is paralyzed on the lower half of her body.
