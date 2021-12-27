Jon Beck recently completed his probationary period after joining the department
Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering took time during the city’s Dec. 21 council meeting to introduce officer Jon Beck, who recently completed his probationary period with the Crystal Police Department.
“We changed our practice a little bit and we now have the officers come before you when they reach the stage of being off probation,” the police chief said to the council.
Revering, with Beck by her side, then provided some background on the officer, who was born in Minneapolis and grew up living in New Mexico, Illinois and Indiana.
After graduating from high school in Macon, Illinois, Beck enlisted in the United States Navy. As an electronics technician, he was stationed in Virginia, Hawaii and Washington and completed a deployment to the Middle East.
“He was awarded a number of medals during his service,” Revering said. “He credits this service as teaching him to work hard, the importance of working as a team and having the drive to push through scenarios that seem impossible.”
Following his military service, Beck graduated from Century College in White Bear Lake with an associate degree in law enforcement. He completed his law enforcement skills certification at Hennepin Technical College.
Beck then served as a police officer for the city of Windom for five and a half years before working as an officer for the Mountain Lake Police Department for just over a year. He’s also worked as a court security deputy with the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office for the past year.
The police officer has been recognized three times by the state of Minnesota as a DWI Enforcer All-Star, a program which recognizes efforts in the enforcement and prosecution of drunk driving.
“We are very fortunate to gain an officer with Jon’s experience and drive here in the city of Crystal,” Revering said.
The police chief noted that Beck said in his application for the Crystal Police Department that he has “enjoyed helping people, even if it’s in a small way” throughout his seven plus years in law enforcement.
“I enjoy being out in the community and the varying challenges law enforcement brings,” Beck said in his application. “Every day is a learning experience with different scenarios, which is the type of career I want.”
