6 officers recognized by Chief Revering
Opening a presentation to honor the actions of officers in the Crystal Police Department, Chief Stephanie Revering said they don’t do their job for recognition, but also aren’t regularly recognized for their work.
“Police officers work every day to serve and protect and assist those in the community who live, work and worship here,” Revering said. “Most of their work goes unrecognized and we all understand it’s part of this job.”
It’s important to let the community know of the actions officers often take to go above and beyond, she said.
“There are times when officers actions far surpass the regular model of service with compassion, integrity and professionalism,” Revering said.
As part of the department’s recognition and award program, Revering brought six officers’ stories to the council.
Exceptional Excellence Award
Sgt. Gabe Storz and Officer Adam Harrar were presented the department’s Exceptional Excellence Award, presented to personnel who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding services during the course of their normal duties or exceptional services performed above and beyond normal duties.
On April 4, Crystal Police officers were dispatched to a residential address for a verbal domestic crisis. When arriving, they determined no crime was committed and there were no grounds for an arrest.
When they began to leave, a woman and her son ran to the officers yelling that the man in the home had pointed a rifle at them.
“The male was wearing full camo gear with a duty belt with an empty pistol holster, a bullet-proof vest and several rifle magazines,” Revering said. Storz and Harrar took command.
Revering said they established “a plan to slow the scene down and developed a plan to safely arrest the man.”
The officers then proceeded to talk the man into exiting the residence with no weapons and allow himself to be taken into custody without incident.
“A search of the residence found the rifle that was used in the incident, along with several other guns and several rounds of ammunition, which was secured by officers for safe keeping,” Revering said.
Award of Merit
Officer Cole Horner was presented with an Award of Merit for his actions in a May 3 incident that also involved Minneapolis police, the ATF and the FBI.
Those three agencies got into a pursuit with a vehicle, after it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was wanted on several charges related to multiple shootings with a rifle.
“As the pursuit came through Crystal, Officer Horner attempted to stop the vehicle by deploying stop sticks, but was unsuccessful due to traffic,” Revering said.
Horner joined the pursuit and Minneapolis requested an officer who was certified in pursuit intervention techniques to take the lead in the pursuit to try and stop it.
“Officer Horner moved into the primary position and found an opportunity to conduct a pit maneuver, spinning the vehicle out and ultimately disabling it,” Revering said. “In completing the pit maneuver the suspect’s vehicle ended up driver’s door to Officer Horner’s squad. Officer Horner, along with other officers, took all five occupants of the vehicle into custody without incident or injury.”
Recovered from the vehicle were four guns, a rifle with a 50-round drum magazine, a handgun with a 50-round drum magazine, a handgun with a 30-round magazine, and a handgun with a standard magazine.
“One of the passengers had a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon and one of the passengers admitted the group was driving around the city of Minneapolis and local suburbs looking to commit acts of violence on opposing gang members to revenge a recent homicide death,” Revering said.
In announcing the award, Revering said it was Horner’s quick thinking and heroism that resulted in a peaceful end to the pursuit.
The Award of Merit is presented to personnel for an extraordinary act, achievement or accomplishment during the performance of their duties.
Lifesaving Award
Three officers – Sgt. Jon Kurtz, Officer John Myhre, and Officer Marcus Issa – were presented with a Lifesaving Award.
On June 13, Sgt. Kurtz and Officer Myhre were dispatched to a private residence for a possible overdose. They found an unconscious 18-year-old man who was not breathing and was laying in the driveway. Those on scene believed the man had overdosed on purpose and had been unconscious for about 10 minutes. The officers administered Narcan and inserted oral airways into the victim’s mouth and began breathing for him.
Revering said that after a few minutes the man was breathing normally, regained consciousness and was sent to the hospital.
On June 24, Officer Marcus Issa was dispatched to a private residence for a possible overdose. There, he located a 34-year-old man who was unconscious, had no pulse and was not breathing. Issa began CPR, provided rescue breathing and administered Narcan to the man.
“After a few minutes of care, the man started breathing normally and regained consciousness and became combative with officers and paramedics,” Revering said. They secured him to a gurney and sent him to the hospital for evaluation and stabilization.
The Lifesaving Award is presented to department personnel who save a human life in imminent danger of death through the application of medical efforts.
