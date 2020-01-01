While clearing snow from city roads at 3:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, a City of Crystal plow driver alertly noticed smoke and then flames coming from the basement window of a home on the 6500 block of 62nd Ave. N.
The snow plow driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, immediately contacted Hennepin County dispatch.
The Crystal Police Department and the West Metro Fire-Rescue District (WMFRD) responded to the plow driver's report. One adult woman resident left the home before officers arrived. She was later transported to the hospital.
The WMFRD, with assistance from Brooklyn Park and Golden Valley fire departments, quickly got the fire under control with no damage to neighboring property.
The home had extensive damage to the basement and first floor, and is uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
