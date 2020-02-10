Tom Jungroth has had a camera in his hand for 50 of his 61 years of life.
The Crystal man is a local through and through: He graduated from Cooper High School in 1976, raised a family just south of the Crystal Airport, and is a 30-year member of the Elks 44 Lodge, a 27-year member of the parks and recreation commission, and works with local scout troops and the planning of the annual Crystal Frolics.
His photos might be recognizable to some, as they have been on view at Frolics, larger arenas like the Minnesota State Fair and are featured in a handful of local businesses.
Jungroth made his solo gallery debut, “CONTRAST: A Photographic Adventure of Thomas A Jungroth” last week at Robbin Gallery in downtown Robbinsdale. The gallery is on view through Saturday, Feb. 29.
The Sun Post asked Jungroth to talk about his work, style and plans for the future.
What first drew you to photography? What draws you now?
I received my first camera, a Kodak Instamatic 126, for my 12th birthday. I loved recording events and vacations, and it grew to a lifelong passion.
I have always been drawn to people in their elements (at work or play); also dramatic landscapes.
Are you strictly digital, strictly analog? A healthy mix of both?
Of course! Years ago, all you had was film. After graduating from Elkens Institute of Professional Photography in Minneapolis in 1978, I created images with 8x10 120 and 35mm film.
When digital came, cameras that took one-megapixel images sold new for over $1,000.
I fully embraced digital in about 2004, when the quality got to the point of 35mm film.
Learning the settings and taking film on manual cameras is an important lesson to learn for anyone with an interest in photography. It gives the photographer the control they need to get great photos, which can be lost on those who spend a lot on a camera and use it in auto mode then feel disappointed in the results.
The other part is the darkroom. We manipulated images in the wet darkroom with negatives, now we have the “digital darkroom.” Each work similarly, but now it’s less messy and there is more control over the final image. I would not swear off either, but digital is a much better technology in creating great images.
If you could have a motto when it comes to taking photos, what would it be and why?
I guess I have two: 1) Anyone can take a photo, but not everyone can MAKE a photo.
Give someone a camera and they can point and shoot and get an acceptable image, but to MAKE an image great you need to know your camera and the controls to make the image the best, also you have to see the light so it comes out the way you envision it at the time.
2) Photography is recording the past for the future, today.
Has photography ever put you in funny, compromising or challenging situations?
Every photo I take has a story. That’s what makes it fun. Where it is, who is in the image, the conversation that we have, the new friends we meet.
Capturing people on the street is the most fun. I have this image of a man in Belize, he was looking at me and he slammed the knife down hard on the table, not really liking his photo taken. I came back and talked to him, and in the end, he was happy we took his photo and filled our coconut with his special rum. I always try and make it fun for my subjects and myself, otherwise what’s the point?
Is photography is something you do as a hobby? Would you call it a passion?
I have been involved with professional photography for 40 years, taking my first wedding for a Cooper High teacher.
I had an Elkens teacher advise me to work in a photo lab for three years and then open your own studio. Well, I never got out of the lab business. I am still selling images for a living and making photographs for my passion. I travel a lot for work and have landed in some unique places along the way. I always have my camera with, and take the time to stop and record the great places and people I see and meet.
Does your selected art at Robbin Gallery encompass a specific theme, or is it more a display of the breadth of your work?
This “CONTRAST” show is like the name: a contrast of people, landscapes and wildlife. Something everyone will enjoy. In the future, I’d like to try single-themed shows.
What is most exciting to you about having your work showcased at Robbin Gallery?
I have won several awards in other Robbin gallery shows and am honored to be chosen to have my own show here. I had been talking about this for over 40 years, then for my 60th birthday, my daughter gave me a membership to the gallery. I had just retired from the park and rec commission and cut my time down on other meetings. ... So here I am, my dream is coming true! I just needed that little push from family and friends.
