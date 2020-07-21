Driver charged with assault and fleeing an officer
Shi Sho, a Des Moines, Iowa, man, has been charged with assault and fleeing a peace officer after an incident July 16 in Crystal where he is alleged to have struck and run over a Crystal police officer with his vehicle.
The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the incident, when the suspect was attempting to escape arrest.
The officer was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while three suspects, including Sho, were taken into custody.
The officer was released from the hospital July 17 and is recovering at home, according to Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering.
The identity of the officer has not yet been released, but Revering said she expects to release the officer’s name this week.
The incident began as an attempted traffic stop around 1 p.m. for speeding on Interstate 694, then turned into a pursuit that ended in Crystal.
When the driver of the vehicle failed to stop, the Minnesota State Trooper made chase into Crystal and the vehicle was cornered near 57th and Broadway by the trooper and Crystal police vehicles.
According to the complaint filed against Sho, “Eventually, law enforcement was able to box in the suspect vehicle. As officers were trying to arrest the driver, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Shi Sho, started ramming squad cars with his vehicle. During this action, the defendant struck a Crystal police officer with his vehicle.”
The complaint also states that a witness who recorded some of the incident on their cellphone offered the video for viewing to law enforcement.
The complaint states the video “showed the defendant’s vehicle stopped with several uniformed officers around it, along with several police cars. One of the officers, in an attempt to effectuate an arrest, attempted to break the front driver side window. The vehicle then reversed and appeared to hit another car before pinning the victim up against a squad car. The suspect vehicle then started moving forward, knocking the victim officer to the ground before the vehicle appeared to run over the officer’s legs.”
The officer suffered a serious hematoma (a large collection of blood outside blood vessels).
In a statement to police, Sho initially provided a false last name before acknowledging his true identity.
Sho also alleged admitted fleeing, that he saw “an officer, matching the description of the victim officer, standing next to his car when he was boxed in. The defendant stated that he continued to try and get away. The defendant claimed he was unaware that he struck the officer.”
Sho is currently in custody.
Another Crystal officer fired at the vehicle, according to an initial investigation, but it’s believed nobody was hit. One suspect was treated for an injury, but it was not determined how the injury occurred.
The officer who fired their weapon is on standard administrative leave.
Sho faces as much as 10 years and a $19,000 fine for the two counts that include one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle.
The maximum sentence for the assault charge is seven years and/or a fine from $4,200 to $14,000. The maximum sentence for fleeing an officer is 3 years and/or a $5,000 fine.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting the investigation. When the investigation is completed, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review.
