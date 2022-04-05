Crystal Mayor Jim Adams spoke of the council’s priorities, recent accomplishments and plans for the future in the 2022 State of the City address.
The mayor, who delivered the annual update via a YouTube video that was posted online March 28, said he and the Crystal City council share a vision for the city that includes “having strong, safe neighborhoods, a thriving business community, strong financial policies and to be a community that is welcoming to all.”
Aiding in carrying out that vision is the Crystal Economic Development Authority, which formulates and implements the city’s redevelopment and housing improvement programs, including grants that help homeowners with home improvement projects.
Helping with public safety is the Crystal Crime Prevention Board, which promotes community and police partnerships through events such as seminars on domestic assault and fraud in an effort to reduce and prevent crime.
Other ongoing public safety efforts include the police department’s community events like Night to Unite, Citizen Police Academy, Shop with a Cop and the Santa Parade.
The mayor also noted that a juvenile officer position was implemented this year in an effort to find creative ways to connect with Crystal youth, teach the D.A.R.E. program and investigate juvenile issues. A Hennepin County Mental health social worker has also been embedded within the Crystal Police Department as a resource for people in crisis or struggling with mental or health chemical dependency issues.
Work is also continuing on a new police station for the Crystal Police Department. The $16 million project is scheduled to be completed this fall.
The mayor also touched on the city’s budget.
“We are also in our seventh year of working towards being debt free,” Adams said. “This allows us to maximize our services and maintain or improve public infrastructure with cash. In order to be debt free, it is imperative that we do sound long-term planning. ... That is why you see a 20-year park plan and an extensive street plan. Priorities for 2022 include continued investment in capital funds needed for park improvements, fleet, streets, utilities, building and equipment purchases.”
The Crystal Business Association, Adams said, works closely with city leaders to help better serve the community. The city also works with Hennepin County’s Open to Business program, a free business advisor service that provides technical assistance and business counseling to current and prospective entrepreneurs.
The mayor also noted several new commercial investments in the city, including expansions and openings like Crystal Vision Clinic and Crystal Suite Living.
As part of the council’s vision for Crystal to be a welcoming and inclusive community, city leaders are working with a Hennepin County community liaison to help facilitate community meetings, organize events and provide training to community members. Adams said the liaison also coordinates the city’s multicultural advisory committee, which is a group of volunteers who advise the Crystal Police Department on how to better communicate with, serve, and understand the needs of a diverse community.
Crystal is also part of the Just Deeds initiative, which is a network of volunteer attorneys and title companies helping homeowners renounce discriminatory restrictive covenants in their property history.
“We are proud of our accomplishments and look forward to keeping Crystal a wonderful place to live, work and play,” the mayor said in wrapping up his address.
To view the 2022 State of the City video, visit youtu.be/JEbhZuo6G60.
