A plan to install new pipeline from County Road 9 to Ryan Lake to alleviate flooding from Crystal Lake is stalling due to unexpectedly high bids.
The project, which was estimated to cost $171,100, received bids of $464,100 and $582,300. Those numbers were 171% and 240% higher than the projection, respectively, which the Robbinsdale City Council agreed could not be accepted. The Council opted to reject the bids in a consent agenda item at the April 7 meeting. The matter was not discussed by the council.
In a memorandum to the council, City Manager Marcia Glick wrote that staff members are looking into alternatives to get the project done on schedule.
“It may be possible to include elements of the work as part of the Beard Avenue/ Chowen Avenue reconstruction project where a number of construction elements will already be required,” Glick wrote.
Crystal Lake levels have been reaching significantly high peaks in the early summer. Last year, a 851.2-foot elevation made the record, which is nearly 4 feet higher than the ordinary high water level of 847.5 feet. The levels have put sections of Chowen Avenue and other roads underwater and caused flooding in low-lying areas that have damaged or rendered parts of properties inaccessible.
The memorandum promised that “temporary arrangements are being developed to allow for pumping should Crystal Lake levels threaten basement levels” before the work could take place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.