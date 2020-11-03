vote button

The familiar faces won the day in Crystal as two incumbent City Council members and the mayor all won re-election.

Mayor

P201NWcrMayorJim Adams.jpg

Mayor Jim Adams

Incumbent Mayor Jim Adams has been re-elected over challenger Steve Adams.

Adams will serve a four-year term.

The unofficial results from the Secretary of State office are as follows:

• Jim Adams with 6,421 votes

• Steve Adams with 4,515 votes

Jim Adams’ educational background is in accounting, economics, and business administration.

P201NWcrMayorSteveAdams.jpg

Steve Adams

In addition to his work as mayor, he also operates an 89-bed addiction recovery residence, as well as owning and operating a remodeling company.

Cummings wins Ward 4

Two of the three council seats were won by incumbents.

The races were in Section 1, Ward 3 and Ward 4.

Nancy LaRoche.jpg

Nancy LaRoche

Section 1

In the Section 1 race, incumbent Nancy LaRoche defeated challenger Jim Martin.

The unofficial results from the Secretary of State are as follows:

• Nancy LaRoche with 3,694 votes

• Jim Martin with 1,338 votes

LaRoche has degrees in graphic design and radio TV/broadcasting and is employed in administration at a medical clinic. Her community involvement includes Crystal Charter Commission member since 2015; Crystal Frolics volunteer since 2013; Parks/Recreation Commission member 2012-17; current recreation event volunteer; Bowling for Rocco/Leo; and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon fundraiser volunteer.

P201NWcrWard3Budziszewski.jpg

John Budziszewski

Ward 3

The Ward 3 race was won by incumbent John Budziszewski over challenger Tony Sumnicht.

The unofficial results from the Secretary of State are as follows:

• John Budziszewski with 1,437 votes

• Tony Sumnicht with 1,099 votes

There were nine write-in votes.

Budziszewski is a college graduate working in commercial banking and newspaper delivery. His community involvement includes Human Rights Commission 2008-10; Section II council member 2011-14; Ward 3 council member 2017-20

P201NWcrWard4DavidCummings.jpg

David Cummings

Ward 4

The Ward 4 race was won by David Cummings over Eric Wilhelm.

Incumbent Councilmember Julie Deshler did not seek re-election.

The unofficial results from the Secretary of State are as follows:

• David Cummings with 1,354 votes

• Eric Wilhelm with 906 votes

There were 10 write-in votes.

Cummings has a teaching degree in social studies from the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and is employed as a special education teacher with the Osseo Area schools. His community involvement includes vice-chairperson of the Crystal Environmental Quality Commission  Early Career Fellowship Committee-Education Minnesota Osseo

Updated vote totals will be published as updates are available from the Secretary of State

Load comments