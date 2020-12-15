Newly-released numbers illustrate the need for more services
Crystal city officials last week signed in partnership with Robbinsdale and New Hope to hire an embedded social worker who will assist public safety in handling cases that deal with mental health issues.
To underscore that need, the city also announced that there had been 20 reported drug overdoses, five that were fatal, this year.
These numbers are new to the public because the city, until recently, didn’t have the resources to track the trends.
According to Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard, utilizing a new outside database now allows the city to better track information.
“We began feeding our information into a broader database for tracking these,” Hubbard said.
He added that the use of drugs in all categories continues to rise, including the use of highly addictive substances such as opioids, cocaine and heroin.
There is a bit of a silver lining, as Crystal police officers carry doses of Narcan.
Narcan, when administered, provides a complete or partial reversal of an opioid overdose.
Hubbard said Narcan has been administered “approximately 15 times so far this year,” resulting in lives being saved.
The addition of the social worker will be another tool in helping those who are in need.
“One of the things I told the council,” Hubbard said earlier this month, “was that in the current talk about reform, people hear ‘embedded social worker’ and they think that means you’ve got a social worker riding shotgun with an officer responding to these intense, critical calls. That’s not the model that this is at this point.”
Hubbard described the position as “a case manager-type” of job.
The reasons for the overdose numbers in Crystal are not different than in other metro cities, and the social and economic issues raised by the pandemic haven’t helped either.
The deputy chief pointed to the difficulty of understanding the reasons why the numbers continue to climb. He said earlier this month that, “we have seen a dramatic increase in our mental health calls in the last five to 10 years. I have no idea why that is. With that, we are trying to ask how we can help manage that increase as opposed to just showing up to the 911 call and dealing with the immediacy of the crisis we find ourselves in.”
He pointed to anxiety and depression being amplified by the stress of the pandemic.
Hubbard said 911 should be called immediately if someone is experiencing an overdose. “Both you and the person you’re calling about are protected from any criminal prosecution,” he said.
But he also said if someone is experiencing a drug problem, the appropriate resources will always be provided.
Info: 763-531-1014 or crystalmn.gov
