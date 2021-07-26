P229STAcrystalFrolics1.jpg
Children and parents enjoyed the inflatables that were on hand at the 2021 Crystal Frolics in Becker Park Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25. The newly-renovated park was designed for community events like the Frolics with its wide open spaces, playground, splash pad, and entertainment stages.
Parents and children found plenty of ways to enjoy the Crystal Frolics in Crystal Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25. It was the first time the Frolics has been held at Becker Park after being renovated in 2019. Welcome Park also offered softball, food and beverages and entertainment on Saturday and Sunday.
A young visitor to Crystal Frolics Saturday, July 24, got a push on the mini-zip line that’s part of the all-inclusive playground at Becker Park.
These visitors to Crystal Frolics Saturday, July 24, at Becker Park settled in the shade for food, drinks and conversation.
Members of Two Sundays performed at Crystal Frolics Saturday, July 24. The band was created in the summer of 2017, and initially consisted of six close friends. However, it has since grown into an organization of 20 young musicians making up a big band, combo, and rock/pop group.
A few dozen settled in with drinks, food and their lawn chairs to enjoy the afternoon sounds of Two Sundays, one of several bands that performed at Becker Park throughout Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25.
There was plenty of food to enjoy at the 2021 Crystal Frolics. These food trucks were lined up and ready to serve at Becker Park. According to Frolics President Lynn Haney, requests for food trucks at the celebration had been made for many years. With Becker Park being added once again as a venue after being absent because of construction for a couple of years, the opportunity to add even more food offerings was acted upon.

