The focus will be identity theft and fraud
The Crystal Crime Prevention Board hosts an annual seminar about identity theft. This year’s session, set for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, will be an online-only event.
A Zoom meeting is planned for those who would like to log in. This year’s seminar will focus on identity theft and fraud, according to Brooke Raeker, the crime prevention board’s president.
“We have held this event annually for at least three years,” Raeker said. “The topic for this specific presentation is always identity theft, but trends and types of identity theft change so the content is updated.”
Raeker indicated that a broad discussion surrounding the topic of identity theft will be offered and will touch on things like cybercrime and fraud. The Crystal Police Department may share specific information about what they are seeing in the community.
Raeker, who has been on the board since August 2017, and president for nearly two years, has continued to help bring the seminar to the public. Her interest in law enforcement is significant.
“I have a background in compliance and security and a degree in sociology from the University of Minnesota. I moved to Crystal with my husband in December 2016,” she said.
With this year’s session online, attendees will can ask questions and comment.
“We will be allowing questions and comments in the chat on Zoom and people can also ask questions live throughout or at the end of the presentation. I will be moderating the Zoom meeting while an investigator from Crystal Police Department presents,” Raeker said.
While helping to bring this seminar to the public, Raeker said the crime prevention board’s mission is to help raise funds and support the police department’s role in the community.
“Our main role is to support the department and K-9 unit through fundraising and community outreach,” Raeker said. “There is a separate group called Crystal Residents for Change that has met with the City Council and chief since George Floyd’s death to ask questions.”
The online program is scheduled to last approximately one hour. To log in, the meeting ID is 878 3321 7060, while the passcode is 642036.
If you, or someone you know, has been the victim of ID theft or fraud, call 911.
Additional resources are available by calling the Crystal Police Department at 763-531-1020.
