Welcome Park area hardest hit
As a result of storms on Friday evening, Aug. 14, City of Crystal public works crews will start tree branch and log debris cleanup beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 17 in areas with significant damage from the storm.
City crews will remove damaged trees and branches on city property (i.e. trees growing in the right-of-way) and assist with removing larger debris from private property.
Please note: the public the right of way ends approximately 10-15 feet behind the curb, depending on location.
- Cleanup is expected to take at least one full week.
- Cleanup will focus only on neighborhoods significantly impacted by the storm. This is roughly defined as the area from 47th Avenue to the north to 34th Avenue to the south, and from Maryland Avenue to the west to the Robbinsdale boundary to the east. There are a few outlier locations that will also be addressed.
- Crews will make one pass through impacted areas – there will be no second round. The focus is efficient bulk tree branch and log removal.
- The Welcome Park neighborhood, which was the hardest hit, will be last, giving homeowners more time to clean their yards.
- City crews will not trim or remove branches around power lines.
On CITY property, including rights of way, city crews will:
- Remove any damaged limbs and trim trees as needed.
- Remove whole trees, if required, and repair turf with dirt and grass seed.
Regarding trees on PRIVATE property, city crews will:
- Remove any damaged portion of trees that fell on the public right of way. Crews will NOT enter private property, except for immediate public safety concerns.
- Cut a fallen or damaged tree at the approximate right of way line and remove the portion of the tree that is on the right of way. If a portion of a privately-owned tree fell on the right of way, the portion of the tree on private property will remain.
- Remove any branches and logs pushed off the road on Friday, Aug. 14. The city has a list of locations where crews pushed debris off the road.
- Remove logs larger than 10 inches in diameter that residents have left on the curb prior to the arrival of city crews. Debris smaller than 10 inches in diameter can be dropped off at the Maple Grove Yard Waste Site for no additional fee.
- Learn more at mgyardwaste.com.
- NOT repair turf damage caused by privately-owned trees or branches falling.
General questions can be emailed to public works at publicworks@crystalmn.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.