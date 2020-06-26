The Crystal City Council on June 16 approved a resolution designating the polling locations for the remaining elections in 2020, locations that will be different from those utilized in the past.
With the Primary Election scheduled for Aug. 11 and the General Election slated for Nov. 3, residents who intend on voting at the polls will need to familiarize themselves with the new locations.
The city is also in the process of determining the number of election judges, according to City Clerk Chrissy Serres.
“We are still determining how many judges we need and are following Hennepin County’s and the State Department of Health’s guidelines for keeping voters and judges safe,” Serres said.
Polling locations
The city has made changes in all the precincts in Ward 1 and to one precinct location in each of Ward 2, 3 and 4.
There have also been locations that have been combined.
In the past election, all of the precincts in Ward 1 voted at the Neill Elementary School.
In 2020, all of the precincts in the ward will vote at the FAIR School, 3915 Adair Ave. N.
In Ward 2, Precinct 1, voters will cast their ballots at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Dr. N. In the past election, voters from this precinct voted at Brunswick United Methodist Church, 6122 42nd Ave. N.
In Ward 2, Precinct 2, votes will be cast at the Crystal City Hall, 4141 Douglas Dr. N., which is unchanged from the last election. However, this location will also include voters from Ward 2, Precinct 3.
In Ward 3, Precinct 3, voters will cast their ballots at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Dr. N. In the past, voters in this precinct had voted at Brunswick United Methodist Church.
In Ward 4, Precinct 1, voters will cast their ballots at Cornerstone Church, 5000 West Broadway, a change from voting at the VFW Post 494 in the last election.
The complete list of locations as approved in the resolution:
• Ward 1, Precinct 1: FAIR School Crystal, 3915 Adair Ave. N.
• Ward 1, Precinct 2: FAIR School Crystal, 3915 Adair Ave. N.
• Ward 1, Precinct 3: FAIR School Crystal, 3915 Adair Ave. N.
• Ward 2, Precinct 1: Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Dr. N.
• Ward 2, Precinct 2: Crystal City Hall, 4141 Douglas Dr. N. (Combined with Ward 2, Precinct 3)
• Ward 2, Precinct 3: Crystal City Hall, 4141 Douglas Dr. N. (Combined with Ward 2, Precinct 2)
• Ward 3, Precinct 1: Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Dr. N. (Combined with Ward 4, Precinct 2)
• Ward 3, Precinct 2: St. James Lutheran Church, 6700 46th Pl. N.
• Ward 3, Precinct 3: Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Dr. N.
• Ward 4, Precinct 1: Cornerstone Church, 5000 West Broadway
• Ward 4, Precinct 2: Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Dr. N. (Combined with Ward 3, Precinct 1)
According to the resolution, if a location changes, a re-designation will be a separate action prior to the election with a notice sent to registered voters at least 25 days before the next election.
