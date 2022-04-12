The Crystal City Council approved a site plan for a new medical clinic just off County Road 81 near the Crystal Airport.
City leaders reviewed the application from Odam Medical Group, a family practice and medical clinic currently serving patients in Minneapolis and St. Cloud, during the council’s April 5 meeting. The medical group has purchased the former Rostamo’s Bar and Grill at 6014 Lakeland Ave. N. and is proposing to demolish the existing building to make way for a new medical clinic on the site.
Plans for the three-story clinic include a total of 19,000 square feet split evenly among the floors. Only the first floor will be built initially, including five medical clinic exam and treatment rooms. Construction of the second and third floors are planned for a later phase.
“The anticipated construction phasing is to build the first floor this year, and then the upper floors will be built in the next two to three years,” said Crystal City Planner Dan Olson.
The Crystal Planning Commission recommended approval of the site plan application on an 8-1 vote during their March 14 meeting.
The site is currently zoned for commercial use, and an outpatient clinic is considered a permitted use by the city. The medical building will be located next to a low-density residential district. An existing wood fence along the east property line and added trees and shrubs will be used as screening along the parking lot. The proposed building meets the city’s setback requirements for the commercial district.
According to Odam Medical Group, the clinic will initially focus on five objectives: primary care for about 20 patients a day, Social Security disability care for five to 10 patients a day, immigration exams for about five patients each day, vaccinations for 10-50 walk-in patients each day and COVID-19 testing with drive-through stations and COVID-19 treatment using monoclonal antibody infusions.
The clinic will have standard 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours of operation and the property will ultimately have 44 parking spaces, with 27 constructed initially and 17 added when the upper floors are built. The existing parking lot will be repaved and restriped after construction of the new building and installation of sidewalk, landscaping and curbs.
“There’s an existing infiltration basin that’s going to be expanded on the site,” Olson said. “They actually are reducing the amount of impervious surface on the site from 82% to 58%, so it’s quite a significant drop. If you’ve been out there, it’s pretty much just a parking lot that’s paved. There’s very little green space there. In fact, there’s no trees on the site right now, but they will be adding 24 trees and some shrubs to be planted as well.”
There are two existing driveway accesses that will allow vehicles to enter and exit off of Lakeland Avenue North. The site plan also includes a new private sidewalk in front of the building that will connect the building entrance to the adjacent Crystal Lake Regional Trail.
On a 6-0 vote, with Councilmember Nancy LaRoche absent from the meeting, the council approved the site plan for the new medical clinic.
