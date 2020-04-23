Crystal Council approves road project, election dates

Conducting an online meeting April 15, the Crystal City Council approved two resolutions that formalized municipal election dates and times and that approved work on 56th Avenue that must be completed before Hennepin County crews complete a mill and overlay project along the avenue in June.
Council members signed into the online meeting from their homes, while City Manager Anne Norris was the lone participant in the council chambers at city hall.
The resolution to establish dates and the offices that will be decided in the 2020 municipal election was passed unanimously. Councilmember Brendan Banks asked about how their decision might be altered by disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we’re all kind of hanging ... to see what happens with the dates,” Norris told the council. “And the longer this whole health emergency goes on,”
Banks recognized Norris’s comment and added: “So, I guess barring what the state is saying, we’re going to continue with business as usual and if the Secretary of State’s office comes out and says something different then we’ll come back to modify these?”
“Correct,” Norris said. “We are waiting for the state to make any changes to the election process, based on the health emergency.”
The resolution states that the primary elections in the city are the second Tuesday in August in each even-numbered year and the general election is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November in each even-numbered year.
Also required are affidavits of candidacy and a filing fee or nominating petition must be filed not more than 84 days, nor less than 70 days before the primary.
If more than three candidates file for the same office, the primary will be Tuesday, Aug. 11. The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The offices up for election this year include mayor and council members in Section I, Ward 3 and Ward 4.
The filing date for municipal candidates will open 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, and close at 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 2.
Road work
The council also unanimously approved a resolution authorizing city utility updates on County Highway 10/Bass Lake Road.
City Public Works Director Mark Ray told the council that Hennepin County alerted the city late last year that the county was planning a mill and overlay project along County Road 10 from Zane Avenue east into Brooklyn Center.
“Unfortunately, they kind of let us know late in the year, so ... in advance of their project, we’ll have to do some adjustments to the manhole rings and some of the utility stuff we have along that corridor,” Ray said.
That work must be done before Hennepin County’s work on the road.
To do that work, the city solicited bids from four companies and received two bids from Floorcoat Midwest, LLC at $62,070; and from Klein Underground at $188,150.
According to Ray, the large discrepancy between the bids is a result of differences in how the job is completed.
Floorcoat Midwest, LLC, the company awarded the bid, uses a circular saw that’s attached to a skid loader to cut circular pieces of asphalt around the manholes. The asphalt is then easily removed. The cost to do the project as proposed by Klein Underground is more labor-intensive, thus more costly.
“It’s a much more efficient operation,” Ray said about the work proposed by Floorcoat Midwest. “What we’re doing is adjusting our manholes so that when the new road is paved, it’s level. That’s the ultimate end goal – not only repairing our stuff but also making it level for the new road,” he added.
Funding was identified from previous city projects that were overfunded, including $46,552 from the 2019 Becker Park stormwater infiltration project; $11,795 from the 2020 street rehabilitation and reconstruction project; and $3,725 from the 2019 Becker Park water main replacement project.
When asked why the city couldn’t complete the project in-house, Ray said the city is already involved in similar work on its own mill and overlay projects.
