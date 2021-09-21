Taxpayers will see 5.27% increase in levy
The Crystal City Council Sept. 9 approved a resolution setting the 2022 preliminary general fund budget and next year’s property tax levy.
The total levy of $13,829,480 is a $681,893, or 5.27%, increase over the 2021 levy.
The council also approved the total budget set at $17,103,581 for next year. That’s a $451,530 increase over the 2021 budget.
The owner of a home valued at $186,210 would see an estimated tax increase of $37, while the owner of a $300,000 home would see an estimated increase of $41.
Goals
The council stressed that next year’s budget and levy will uphold its overarching goals.
Some of those goals:
• Continue the two-year budget and financial planning cycle started with the 2019-20 budgets
• Maintain current service levels with minimal impact to residents and taxpayers while continuing to implement the council’s four priorities
• Continue to fund capital needs so debt won’t be needed for fleet, building, or equipment purchases and replacements
• Increase funding for street improvements
• Continue to keep enterprise (utility) funds solvent with modest utility rate increases
The council has also set three goals to ensure the city maintains a strong business climate.
The first of those goals is to build strong neighborhoods by implementing a master plan for Becker, Welcome, Iron Horse, North Lions, Bass Lake and Valley Place parks; encouraging new home construction; engaging with residents through Birthday Brigades; continuing code enforcement; and supporting community events such as Minnesota Night to Unite, Cheers to Crystal, Crystal Frolics, the Antique Car Run, Lions Corn Feed and the Airport Open House.
The second goal is to continue sound financial policies by developing the city’s biennial budget and engaging in long-term planning for future capital needs.
The third goal is to build a welcoming and inclusive community by constructing inclusive play areas, participating in a multi-cultural advisory committee, partnering with community organizations to prevent violence and advocate for victims, and partnering with schools and the county through other programming and services.
Increases and decreases
Some of the areas of increase and decrease in the budget:
• Wages and benefits - increase of $188,785
• Mayor and council - contingency reduction of $67,500
• Fire - increase of $52,883
• Streets and contractual services - increase of $13,208
• Police, legal, contractual services and insurance - increase of $18,891
• Parks, city utility charges - increase of $59,186
• Community center, utilities - increase of $7,991
• Pool - cut by $3,883
Staff also highlighted how insurance costs will affect this budget cycle:
• Health insurance premiums to remain at 2021 rates
• Workers compensation insurance anticipated to increase 10% to 15%
• Insurance increases anticipated - property at 5% to 10%, liability at 5% to 12% and auto from 3% to 7%
• Union contracts are open and future costs are to be determined
• Utility rates continue to be consistent with 2018 rate study
In approving the preliminary budget and levies, the levy ceiling has been set.
The council could reduce the levy, but it cannot increase it once the preliminary numbers have been approved.
On Oct. 5 the council will meet for a public presentation of the budget, and the budget and levies will be considered for final approval on Dec. 7.
