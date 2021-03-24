Construction on new police facility expected to begin in June
For the second time in less than a year, the Crystal City Council approved plans for a new $16 million police station.
Soon after completing the process of holding a public hearing and rezoning the City Hall campus, as well as letting and accepting bids last fall, it was announced the city had qualified for $4 million in state funding.
Because the state has its own specific requirements, especially for energy efficiency standards, the city rejected the bids for the original design, while revising the specifications to meet the state’s standards.
The resolution to approve those revised plans came before the council March 16.
“I know this feels like groundhogs day,” City Manager Anne Norris said while introducing the resolution. “You’ve done this once before.”
Council questions focused on highlighting the specific changes that brought the project into state compliance. Melissa Stein of Wold Architects and Engineers said that focus was put in place while the needs of the city and Police Department were also kept in mind.
“We ... made sure the functional and operational needs and aesthetic look of the building didn’t change,” Stein said. “The changes were systems-based, so it was the HVAC systems, the electrical systems. It was the bones, the stuff you don’t see. Those are the things that we needed to adjust and change,” she added.
In addition, Stein said that other efficiency factors, such as insulation of windows and the thickness of walls, also came into play when the plans were revised.
Built in 1965, City Hall, which includes the police station, saw a remodel in 1993. The station has structural issues and space needs for its vehicle fleet and equipment. Additionally, the facility’s gun storage and armory fall short of security standards.
The new building is designed to be more efficient and secure. During the construction, much of the station will be demolished but a small portion of the current facility will remain and be re-purposed as a community room.
The $16 million cost will include construction, fixtures and design fees. The project will be paid for using cash in the city’s building fund as well as various other capital funds.
Norris said the city will bid the project and accept bids at the May 4 meeting.
The project is expected to begin by June.
