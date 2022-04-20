The Crystal City Council approved plans for a parks enhancement project that will bring about changes to Grogan Park and Bassett Creek Park.
As part of the council’s resolution, the city will advertise bids for the work to replace the south parking lot at the community center in Grogan Park. The work also includes replacing the parking lots and relocating and enhancing the dog park at Bassett Creek Park.
“We have a number of projects here that we are grouping under one project for bidding purposes,” said John Elholm, recreation director for the city of Crystal.
The money for the overall project will come from the city’s parks and building capital funds.
The city has set aside $1 million in the 2022 capital plan to replace the community center parking lot, which is located next to the Grogan Park baseball fields. The new lot will feature improved pavement and lighting, provide space for handicap parking near the building and add a drop-off area that’s closer to the front door of the community center. There will also be an additional exit lane to Douglas Drive and a better pedestrian flow between the parking lot, community center and the baseball fields.
“Pedestrian access through the (current) parking lot is not really existent, so if you want to walk from the community center to the ball fields, you need to walk through the parking lot,” Elholm said.
For Basset Creek Park, the city has allocated $385,000 for the parking lot off Welcome Avenue North to be rebuilt using a similar layout as the existing one.
“The parking lot’s not changing in size or shape much at all,” Elholm said. “The parking lot though will be rebuilt. The pavement’s in very poor condition.”
The city has set aside $400,000 for the Bassett Creek Dog Park project, which comes from the Crystal Park and Recreation System Master Plan. Plans for the new dog park and expanded parking lot off 32nd Avenue were shared online for public review and discussed at parks and recreation commission meetings as they were developed.
The new dog park will be larger than the existing one-acre park and will provide separate areas, one for large dogs and another area for small dogs. The area for large dogs will be just over 2 acres in size and the area for small dogs will be around half an acre.
A handicap-accessible trail in each dog park area is also proposed, which requires a permit to allow a fence in the 100-year flood plain. A permit request to allow the encroachment is currently being reviewed by the Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission, Elholm said.
A majority of the council was supportive of the overall project. Voting against the resolution to approve the plans were Councilmember Olga Parsons and Mayor Jim Adams. The mayor said he would like to see the parking lot off Welcome Avenue North in Bassett Creek Park expanded to accommodate more vehicles.
“That lot fills up when it’s being used at the height of the summer,” he said.
On a 4-2 vote, with Councilmember Nancy LaRoche absent from the meeting, the council adopted a resolution approving plans and specifications for improvements at the two parks, pending final watershed management commission approval, and authorizing the advertisement of bids for construction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.