Proposed 32-unit facility on Douglas Drive would provide 25-plus jobs
The Crystal City Council on Jan. 21 approved the first reading of an ordinance that would rezone the property at 3501 Douglas Drive North from residential to planned development, a move that helps clear the way for the construction of a specialized care facility being proposed by Hampton Companies.
According to the documentation provided to the city by Hampton, the new senior care facility would fit well into the location and would be a valuable addition to the community.
“Suite Living Senior Care of Crystal ... will feature a total of 32 private suites with 20 of them providing assisted living services and the other 12 providing memory care services,” the company wrote in a presentation to the council.
According to city staff, the ordinance change was unanimously recommended for approval by the city’s planning commission.
There were conditions set forth by the commission and the city council that must be met before final approval.
The conditions include that the city council must approve a lot consolidation and easement vacation applications, that Hampton must receive approval of a stormwater management plan from the Bassett Creek Watershed; that the developer must sign a site improvement agreement and provide escrow; that Hampton must secure a rental license with the city so that future maintenance inspections can be completed by the city, as the state health department does not inspect property; and that the company must provide documentation that tree replacement requirements are met.
According to the plan, the company would purchase the six lots at the location, demolish the existing structures and build a single-level, 21,000 square foot facility. The current 75-space parking lot would be removed and replaced with a 25-space lot. The city’s unified code states that a facility of this size requires a 10-space lot. A stormwater infiltration basin would also be constructed on the site.
The documents provided by Hampton indicated the facility will have a circular drive with a covered walkway to the entrance of the building, with a small portico extending from the entry over the walkway and partially into the driveway.
In concluding its informational document, Hampton officials wrote, “Suite Living Senior Care of Crystal will provide great economic benefits to the city and community with ... 25-plus full- and part-time jobs with an annual payroll of $750,000 and a significant contribution to the tax rolls for this property and provide services to the residents of the city and surrounding area. The opportunity for the city to provide senior care options in a very demanding market well into the future is a compelling reason to approve this application.”
The council will review and consider approval of a second reading at an upcoming meeting.
