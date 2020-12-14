The Crystal City Council approved a 6.23% increase in the 2021 property tax levy at its Dec. 1 meeting
In a presentation to the council, Financial Director Jean McGann described how this year’s budget will impact property owners in the city.
The average Crystal homeowner will see a tax increase of about $55. The owner with a home valued at $178,000 will see a tax bill from the city of $755, an increase of $42 over last year’s taxes.
On the upper end, a resident with a home valued at $282,000 will pay $1,300 in city taxes, an increase of $73.
McGann emphasized that taxpayers will see varying increases in city taxes depending on the valuation of their property. She also said the numbers the council was approving reflect only the city’s portion of their overall tax bill, which also includes taxes from the county, state and school district.
When breaking down the numbers, McGann said city revenue is down about $306,000 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the city’s budget was developed with the continued uncertainty on the length of the pandemic.
There are, however, some areas where the city will see definite increases in 2021. Those anticipated increases will come with about a 2.5% rise in wages and benefits for city employees.
“There will be some additions to the police department – this is directed toward mental health (social worker) in the amount of about $35,000 and there are dollars allocated in there for the overtime required to have an additional K-9 dog,” McGann said.
She also said that the West Metro Fire will have an additional allocation of about $58,000 as part of the city’s share for fire protection.
“The emphasis for the 2021 budget has been to focus in on strategic planning for capital needs and to maintain the existing level of service throughout the city,” McGann stated in her presentation. “The unknown factors for the 2021 budget is the duration of the pandemic and what impact this could have on revenues,” she added.
That said, non-tax revenue is expected to see large decreases in 2021.
That includes decreased revenue from special assessments, down $18,500; delinquent property tax and interest, down $28,000; charges for services, down $47,192; licenses and permits, down $66,950; intergovernmental revenue (grants), down by $4,600; school resource officer, down $33,000; fines and forfeits, down $32,000; SAC charges, down $25,000; city provided services to others, down $10,500; recreation, down $16,385; and miscellaneous modifications, down $6,503.
On the expenditure side, the city expects increases in Wages and benefits, up $338,301; police K-9 overtime, up $7,100; assessing contract, up $26,000; finance professional services, up $10,000; human resources for professional services and service contracts, up $9,475; police mental health, up $35,000; and West Metro, up $58,250.
Budget
In developing the budget, a process that begins early in the year and continues through to the December adoption, McGann said staff focuses in on the goals that have been established by the City Council.
Those goals include promoting a thriving business climate, which includes branding and beautification, as well as working with the business association; strong neighborhoods with the implementation of a parks master plan for Becker, Welcome, Iron Horse and North Lions parks, continuing to promote new home construction, code enforcement, and community events; sound financial policies and a long-term plan; and providing a welcoming and inclusive community.
Next year’s cost of doing business in the city is expected to increase $554,871. The city is expected to spend $16,652,05, compared to the $16,097,180 spent last year.
The breakdown of the general fund is as follows:
• Public safety will spend $8,417,237, compared to the $8,194,542 spent last year, an increase of $222,695.
• General government costs will rise to $2,267,228 from the $2,239,738 spent last year, an increase of $27,490.
• Public Works will cost $3,071,311, up from last year’s $2,867,494, an increase of $203,817.
• Recreation will cost $2,188,530 compared to $2,073,683 spent last year, an increase of $114,847.
• Community development will cost $707,745, a decrease of $14,028 from last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.