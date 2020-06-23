One of the things in life so many take for granted is fresh, crystal clear water.
To be certain there are no concerns, Crystal, along with all municipalities across the state, are required to test water for contaminants every year.
The city works with the Minnesota Department of Health in testing drinking water for more than 100 contaminants. The water quality for this latest report was for 2019.
In declaring its water safe, state and city officials concede that “no water supply is ever completely free of contaminants, but that standards as established by the state, “protect Minnesotans from substances that may be harmful to their health.”
The drinking water delivered to Crystal residents and businesses is purchased from a surface water source in Minneapolis.
Two specific contaminants in Crystal’s water, lead and copper, are well below the standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA’s action level states that 90% of homes should have less than 15 parts per billion of lead and 1.3 parts per million for copper.
While the source for these types of contaminants is generally corrosion of household plumbing, the 2019 report shows that there were zero reports of homes with high levels. The results showed fewer than 2 parts per billion, while copper levels were set at 0.03 parts per million.
Lead in drinking water
There are a number of ways one may come into contact with lead: through paint, water, dust, soil, food, hobbies, or through a job. “Coming in contact with lead can cause serious health problems for everyone,” the consumer confidence report states. “There is no safe level of lead. Babies, children under six years, and pregnant women are at the highest risk.”
The report also indicates that lead is rarely in a drinking water source, but it can get in drinking water as it passes through lead service lines and household plumbing systems.
Below is the manner in which to protect oneself from lead in drinking water:
• Let the water run for 30 to 60 seconds before using it for drinking or cooking if the water has not been turned on in over six hours. If a home has a lead service line, residents may need to let the water run longer. A service line is the underground pipe that brings water from the main water pipe under the street to a home.
• Residents can find out if they have a lead service line by contacting their public water system supervisor.
• The only way to know if the lead has been reduced by letting it run is to check with a test. If letting the water run does not reduce lead, consider other options to reduce exposure.
• Use cold water for drinking, making food and making baby formula. Hot water releases more lead from pipes than cold water.
• Contact a Minnesota Department of Health accredited laboratory to get a sample container and instructions on how to submit a sample.
• Visit Lead in Drinking Water at https://trimurl.co/qPoiz4
Chemical treatments
The chemicals used to disinfect water in Crystal were well below the standards set by the EPA. No violations were found in the city.
The byproducts of drinking water disinfection, known as trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids, were well below the thresholds set by the EPA.
The EPA’s limits for trihalomethanes is 80 parts per billion. The range of detected results in the water samples from Crystal was between 10.70 to 38.80.
For haloacetic acids, the EPA’s limit was set at 60 parts per billion, while the range in Crystal was 10.50 to 43 parts per billion.
For chlorine, the chemical water additive used to control microbes, the EPA’s limit is 4 parts per million. In Crystal, the range detected in tests for chlorine was 2.80 to 3.37 parts per million.
Info: To have questions answered or to understand better how the testing process works, contact Patrick Sele, utility superintendent, at 763-531-1166 or Patrick.Sele@crystalmn.gov.
The Crystal Consumer Confidence Water Report is available at bit.ly/2UsD14U. A paper copy is available upon request by calling 763-531-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.