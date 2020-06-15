Crystal city officials are hosting and posting a new series of podcasts to highlight changes in city initiatives and programs.
The program, which is hosted by podbean.com, has included recent audio programs highlighting utilities, housing and the financial status of the city.
The most recent addition includes a discussion about how the city’s police and fire departments are working through safety issues with the COVID-19 pandemic still infecting people across the city, state, nation and world.
The special podcast includes Police Chief Stephanie Revering, Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard, West Metro Fire-Rescue Chief Sarah Larson and Assistant Fire Chief Joel Nelson.
The podcast includes a discussion surrounding COVID-19 and how it has required the two departments to change operations and how they serve the community.
Revering, serving as the program’s host, had this to say about the pandemic: “This is an unprecedented time for everyone, especially those first responders and hospital workers. Our priority is to ensure staff safety so we can provide emergency police and fire services to the city of Crystal for an indefinite period of time under all conditions.”
The group discussed personal protection equipment and whether the departments suffered any shortages.
Nelson responded: “At the fire service, we keep a stock of PPE onboard for multiple other calls that we get. So, we started out stocked ... what we found was a problem with reordering - trying to find new PPE, trying to restock as we were burning through them much faster than we have in the past. Now those orders are coming in. We are stocked. We never did run out. We’re doing fine, but we had a time in the middle where we were quite concerned about our stock.”
As far as the specific PPE, Hubbard said, “PPE is intended to keep both the responders and those that they are interacting with safe. A standard PPE for an officer and a firefighter responding to a medical would be a mask and gloves and some type of eyewear.”
The importance of protecting the emergency services staff and the public was not lost on the leaders.
“Our first responders are exposed to a lot of different people,” Hubbard said. “One of the realities is that we may have a first responder who may have been exposed and maybe even has the COVID, but they’re not showing any symptoms. So, it is to protect people we’re coming into contact with as well.”
Revering said the stockpile the fire department kept on hand and the ability to restock has benefited both departments.
Hubbard also described how the protocol has changed over time. “One of the things that has evolved as this whole situation has evolved is what PPEs we need and when do we use them.”
At the fire department, the assistant chief described some of the changes made to keep staff safe.
“We’ve implemented several changes,” Nelson said. “Our standard operating procedure is, as a paid-on-call fire department, where all firefighters carry a pager and when it goes off they all report to a station. We have switched to a duty crew model, which brings in four people at a time, 24/7 to cover all of the calls that can be handled by a small crew. We did that in order to minimize the exposure between firefighters. We’ve tried that to keep our firefighters separated. Inside the fire stations, we’re all wearing masks whenever we’re working in proximity to each other. We are sanitizing everything on every shift – the trucks, the offices, in the sleeping areas the linens get changed continuously. We’ve implemented a lot of changes at the fire department just to make sure we don’t get that cross-contamination.”
COVID-19 crime trends
Hubbard was asked to describe the types of crimes that have been trending through the stay-at-home orders.
“I think that when this was all starting to grow ... we did, for a time, see a decrease in our calls for service,” Hubbard said. “As we’re moving toward, whatever our new normal is, we’ve seen more traffic, our crime trends are picking back up, and the other dynamic that’s playing out is people are getting sick of each other ... so we’re getting more calls about disturbances, I think domestic-related calls are starting to increase, which is a trend we’re seeing around the country, and certainly around the state. So, that’s a concern.”
Hubbard went on to say that, as the state begins to re-open, trends in crime will most likely return to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Final thoughts
“If possible, don’t get close to us,” Nelson said. “If it’s a call we can handle without getting into close proximity to you, we would prefer to do that. That is to protect them and to protect us.”
Hubbard provided his thoughts on where the police department stands during COVID-19.
“We just need to be conscious that we’re part of a wider community and we need to just respond accordingly,” Hubbard said. “It’s not just one for one, it’s one for all.”
The chief’s podcast is recorded quarterly and released on cityofcrystal.podbean.com, iTunes, Google Play, and other podcast applications.
Have an idea for an episode? Email stephanie.revering@crystalmn.gov.
