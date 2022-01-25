The Crystal City Council recently submitted comments on the Blue Line Extension Route Modification Report through a resolution approved during its Jan. 18 meeting.
The council’s resolution follows the Dec. 13 release of the Draft Route Modification Report by Metro Transit and Hennepin County for the Blue Line light rail extension from Target Field station in Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park.
Current plans include the light rail running in the center of County Road 81 (Bottineau Boulevard) through Crystal and Robbinsdale. Stations are tentatively placed at Bass Lake Road in Crystal, near North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, and a station and park and ride near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue or 41st Avenue in Robbinsdale.
The report reflects the community response to an initial route recommendation made earlier this year. Residents were then invited to Crystal City Hall Jan. 6 for an input session focused on the planning progress.
A Final Route Modification Report will recommend a community-supported route for further evaluation in spring 2022.
At the latest Crystal Council meeting, the city’s development director John Sutter summarized the resolution, which was developed based on feedback from the council at the previous week’s work session.
“There are three kind of specific things about the report that we are requesting be changed,” Sutter said. “And then there’s a general comment.”
Sutter noted that while the report finds that the Bottineau Boulevard alignment appears to be workable in a general sense, it does not address the specific issues and challenges with this alignment and does not acknowledge concerns about the vehicular mobility impacts of eliminating a lane in each direction on County Road 81 north of Highway 100.
The council’s resolution also contends that the report’s stated goal to “improve transit access and connections to jobs and regional destinations” does not at all address the negative impact of lane reduction and reduced vehicle mobility.
“The report doesn’t talk at all about the potential trade-off of reduced vehicular mobility to get improved transit access,” Sutter said.
The community development director said the council’s third comment relates to a “statement in the report that basically implies that the traffic question with the lane reduction has been resolved, which is not correct.”
Sutter then read the suggested language that the city would like to be added in the report: “The impacts of the proposed lane reduction on vehicular mobility, and potential design solutions to mitigate the impacts, are recognized as a serious community concern and will require more in-depth technical analysis and community input.”
The council’s resolution also includes a comment that, “In general, the city supports continued exploration of the proposed route but it is important for the Route Modification Report to emphasize that the report merely endorses further study and design work, and does not confirm community support for the route.”
To learn more about the latest progress for the Blue Line extension project and to review the Draft Route Modification Report, visit bluelineext.org.
