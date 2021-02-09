City must meet state requirements first and re-bid the project
The Crystal City Council approved a resolution Feb. 2 rejecting all bids submitted last November for the construction of a new police facility, after city officials identified a need to revise specifications and provide a pre-design narrative to meet state requirements.
These requirements became apparent to the city after the project received $4 million in October to be used toward the project through the state bonding bill.
The city received 176 bids for various portions of the project. Wold Architects, construction management firm Kraus-Anderson and city staff spent weeks reviewing the bids and comparing them with state requirements. To ensure the city meets all requirements, they concluded that the bids should be rejected.
In a report submitted to the council, staff wrote that the project “is much farther along than most projects that receive state funds. At the time the bids for the police station were received in November, staff was working with the Department of Public Safety staff to understand any state requirements for the project. Because our project is so far along, the state is willing to leapfrog some pre-planning requirements.”
However, the city must still provide the pre-design narrative that will be reviewed and approved by the state.
The rejection of the current bids and the submission of new requirements will set the project back about six to eight weeks, Crystal City Manager Anne Norris said. She added, “It is not anticipated that we will lose any of the desired features in the new police station.”
Norris still expects the project to be substantially complete by the end of June 2022, as originally anticipated, and doesn’t expect the end result to depart from the current plans. “We don’t anticipate this will change the project itself,” she said. “We’ll still have the features that we want.”
With the rejection of the bids, the city put together a new timeline for the process:
• March 16 City Council meeting – approve updated plans and specifications and authorize advertising for bids
• April 20 or May 4 City Council meeting – award bids
• May – Police relocate from current space
• May 31 through June 7 – construction (demolition) begins.
