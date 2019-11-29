New Hope, MN (55427)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers this afternoon. High 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.