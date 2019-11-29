Payments on two general obligation bonds that were scheduled to come to maturity in 2024 and 2030 were addressed by the Crystal City Council at the Nov. 18 meeting.
Finance Director Jean McGann told the council that the bonds were issued in 2008 and 2009 for road improvements.
The 2008 bonds had an outstanding balance of $628,000 and McGann asked that the council approve paying $495,000 on Feb. 1, 2020.
“In addition to the $495,000, we would also make the regular principal and interest payment on Feb. 1,” she said, noting that those payments would be enough to pay off that bond.
The 2009 bonds had $1,675,000 outstanding and McGann recommended making a partial prepayment of $1,020,000. She said the city would also make the regular principal and interest payments on Feb. 1.
“The reason for doing this is to save the city interest costs,” she told the council.
Councilmember Nancy LaRoche asked if there were any benefits for staying with the status quo, but was told that the interest savings were significant enough to make the payments.
The council voted unanimously to pay down the bonds.
