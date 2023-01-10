Two newcomers and one returning member take oaths of office

With the new year comes a new Crystal City Council. Two newcomers and one returning member were sworn in during the council’s Jan. 3 meeting.

P212NW_CR_Swearing_In_Kamish.jpg

Traci Kamish, who is new to the Crystal City Council, was sworn in Jan. 3 by City Clerk Chrissy Serres to represent Ward 2. (Submitted photo)
P212NW_CR_Swearing_In_Eidbo.jpg

Crystal City Clerk Chrissy Serres administers the oath of office Jan. 3 to council newcomer Forest Eidbo, who was elected this past fall to represent Crystal’s Section II. (Submitted photo)
P212NW_CR_Swearing_In_Kiser.jpg

Therese Kiser, who is returning for a second term on the Crystal City Council, was sworn in Jan. 3 by City Clerk Chrissy Serres to represent Ward 1. (Submitted photo)

Tags

Load comments