Two newcomers and one returning member take oaths of office
With the new year comes a new Crystal City Council. Two newcomers and one returning member were sworn in during the council’s Jan. 3 meeting.
“I know your families are proud of what you’ve done and what you’ve done to get here, so thank you for your efforts and thank you for your willingness to serve,” Mayor Jim Adams said before Crystal City Clerk Chrissy Serres administered the oath of office to the three councilmembers elected by voters this past November.
Traci Kamish, a newcomer to the council, ran unopposed and won the city’s Ward 2 seat in southern Crystal. Brendan Banks, who previously held the Ward 2 seat, did not seek reelection.
Kamish, who works in the medical field as a sonographer, said she decided to run for the city council seat because she loves Crystal and wants to do whatever it takes to make it the best it can be.
“I want to help make the best parts of our city even better and help build happy and healthy communities that are more livable and affordable for all ages, wages and stages,” Kamish said in her voters guide response for the Sun Post. “I want to help ensure Crystal is a welcoming and inclusive community where all residents have an equal voice and informed decisions are made that are shaped by the community’s voice.”
Forest Eidbo, another newcomer to the council, was sworn in as the representative for Section II in northern Crystal.
Eidbo, who works as a recreation and planning program manager for the National Park Service, said he decided to run for the council seat because he cares deeply about the community and wants to help improve the safety, wellbeing and level of community engagement in Crystal.
“I look forward to working with the community on my campaign issues of transportation safety, urban forestry and planned development,” Eidbo said following his election win this past fall. “Whether or not you voted for me, know that I’ll be here to help you and the entire city be an attractive and welcoming place to visit, live and do business.”
Therese Kiser, who is returning to the council for a second term, was also sworn in at the meeting after being elected to represent Ward 1 in southern Crystal.
Kiser, a paralegal working in family law, said she wanted to continue serving on the council because she feels she has more to work to do. She said two issues propelled her into running for reelection: The ongoing work related to the Blue Line Light Rail Extension and to ensure the city’s new Inclusion and Diversity Commission is a productive resource for the community.
“I am passionate about my work on the council and am passionate about our community and am looking forward to my next term,” Kiser said following her election win this past fall.
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.