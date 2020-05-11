Crystal City Council approves purchases and services

Adding a level of protection, especially to the city’s infrastructure, was the goal of the Crystal City Council last week.
The council approved resolutions that authorized spending to purchase equipment and services to bolster sewer, water and communications.
The council also approved the waiving of certain late fees, including forgiving liquor license fees during the COVID-19 emergency and approved the purchase of new lighting for the community center and the Crystal Cove Aquatic Center.
Generator
The first of the actions was the unanimous approval of the purchase and installation of a permanent natural gas-powered backup generator to be fitted to the West Lift Station.
According to Public Works Director Mark Ray, the city received two quotes for the purchase and installation, with the low bid of $53,306 from Taylor Electric. In addition to the base price, CenterPoint Energy will also charge $2,000 to extend the natural gas connection to the location, making the total cost $55,306.
Ray said the city had $50,000 budgeted toward the project, but that $5,306 would be pulled from the 2019 sanitary sewer lining project that came in $118,000 under budget.
“It’s a new generator – right now there is no backup generator there, so if there is a power outage, depending on the size of the outage, staff would have to drive there, pump the sewage out and then drive to the next sanitary lift station that wouldn’t have power and repeat that exercise,” Ray said. “So basically they would just keep running a circuit to pump [the sewage] down. The problem with running that circuit is if any number of things go wrong, the worst case is you put sewage in people’s basements. By putting this backup generator there, we would no longer have to shuttle a generator around. It will be a standalone operation.”
Fiber optic
The council also approved a resolution authorizing a contract with LOGIS to provide a fiber-optic connection to the north water tower.
The improvements to the tower, located in New Hope, is a joint water commission project and will cost $58,546.
The connection will provide improved communications and security and allow city staff to monitor and control the system remotely.
On another related matter, the council authorized the installation of fiber optic cabling to the West Lift Station.
“One thing we’ve learned after going through the COVID experience here is that our ability to work remotely and monitor our system remotely ... is very important,” Ray said. “This as an opportunity to build out and ... be a little more resilient, whether it be a pandemic or just Mother Nature,” he added.
The council approved the low quote submitted by LOGIS of $31,252 for the project.
LED lighting
The council approved a contract with Noble Conservation Solutions for $43,009 for LED lighting improvements at the Crystal Community Center and Crystal Cove Aquatic Center.
The estimated annual energy savings will be just more than $20,000.
According to Recreation Director John Elholm, the lighting in both buildings is “quite old.”
The work will include 247 new fixtures, 316 retrofit fixtures, 22 occupancy sensors; and new exterior fixtures on the facilities.
The city had budgeted $25,500 for the Community Center and $35,000 for the Aquatic Center.
The low bid was $60,244 from Noble. By accepting the bid, the city will also receive additional services. Noble will handle all of the specifics for submitting paperwork for a rebate.
From the base bid, the city will realize a rebate deduction of $17,524, making the cost for the project at $43,009.
Fee relief
City Manager Anne Norris told the council that a review of the liquor license fees determined the fees “should be forgiven two months in recognition of the four to eight weeks they haven’t been able to operate.”
The city also dealt with utility fees.
“We have been waiving late fees since we have not been open to the public,” Norris said. “So the resolution ... forgives two months of bond sale liquor license fees for 10 liquor licenses and then the utility customers’ late fees are waived from March 22 through whenever we open again to the public, which we hope will be soon.”
Mayor Jim Adams asked about how residents were paying their bills during the emergency. Norris said many are dropping the payment into the city’s dropbox, as well as paying online.
The council concluded the meeting with a short discussion about whether the council should meet virtually again or begin having meetings in the council chambers at City Hall.
The council decided that a work session this week will be virtual, but that the Tuesday, May 19, regular meeting would be in chambers at City Hall.
