Levy increase set at 5.27%
The Crystal City Council recently voted to approve the city’s final 2022 property tax levy and budget.
The total levy of $13.83 million is a 5.27% increase, or $692,000, above the 2021 levy. Property taxes support around 73% of the city’s general fund activity.
According to the city, the owner of a $245,000 home can expect to see an estimated $76 increase in the city portion of their property tax bill. Taxpayers will see varying increases in city taxes depending on the valuation of their property. Residents’ tax bills also includes taxes from the county, state and school district.
Jean McGann, the city’s financial director, presented the final levy figures during the Dec. 7 Crystal City Council meeting. She said the city will increase funding for street improvements, with the street fund levy set to increase by $131,000 (from $115,000 in 2021 to $246,000 in 2022). The general fund levy is set to increase by $424,000, or 3.51%, above 2021 (from $12.08 million to $12.51 million).
The city’s general levy dollars go toward spending on public safety, public works, parks and general administrative services.
McGann said the emphasis for the 2022 budget has been to focus on strategic planning for capital needs and to maintain existing levels of service throughout the city.
The city’s planned expenditures for the 2022 general fund budget is $17.1 million, which matches the revenue figure.
“It’s important to note that we are bringing forward a balanced budget,” McGann said.
The 2022 general fund budget is an increase of $452,000 over the 2021 general fund budget.
The city will continue with a two-year budget and financial planning cycle, a practice that began with the budget for 2019-2020.
McGann said the council has four primary goals for the 2022 budget.
The first of those goals is to maintain a thriving business climate, which includes working with the Crystal Business Association, proactive business outreach, small business promotion and a facade improvement program.
The second goal is to build strong neighborhoods by implementing a parks master plan for Becker, Welcome, Iron Horse, North Lions, Bass Lake and Valley Place parks. This goal also includes home improvement grants, new home construction, continuing city code enforcement and engaging with residents through Crystal Police Department’s Birthday Brigade visits. Public safety programs like the crime prevention fund, domestic assault prevention, home safety surveys, the citizens/junior police academies and community police forums also fall under this goal. The city’s efforts of building strong neighborhoods also includes supporting annual community events like Crystal Frolics.
The third goal is to continue sound financial policies by developing the city’s biennial budget and engaging in long-term planning for capital needs such as the new police building, utility and street replacement, parks fund and streets fund.
The fourth goal is to build a welcoming and inclusive community by constructing inclusive play areas like the one in the newly-renovated Becker Park, participating in a multi-cultural advisory committee, partnering with community organizations to prevent violence and advocate for victims as well as partnering with schools and the county for other programming and services.
