Neighboring departments assisted Brooklyn Center with looting and regular calls last week
The Crystal Police Department, like many departments across the metro, has heightened its presence within the community during the Derek Chauvin murder trial, and has continued that presence during the community response to the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center.
“We have canceled all time off and optional training for staff and have added additional shifts to perform high-visibility coverage to the city,” said Crystal Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard.
To protect property from looting, the department has also increased coverage in those areas of the city most likely to be affected.
“The increased coverage will be throughout the city with specific focus to our business/commercial areas to prevent property damage and looting,” Hubbard said.
Many business owners in Crystal have taken the steps to protect their property by boarding up windows.
Hubbard said the decision to take steps, such as boarding up windows, is up to business owners.
“We have not had any inquiries from businesses asking us what they should do,” Hubbard said. “However, each business can decide for themselves how they’d like to protect their premises. We advise them we have extra patrols out and are doing our best to provide high visibility throughout the city.”
The Crystal department has also worked to be responsive to the moment.
After the April 11 shooting in Brooklyn Center, the department remained ready to pivot, according to Hubbard.
“We evaluate our staffing needs on a daily basis and adjust accordingly,” he said.
Crystal officers have also assisted Brooklyn Center this past week.
“We have been assisting Brooklyn Center with dealing with the wide-spread property damage and looting they experienced and have also helped them with responding for regular calls for service,” Hubbard said.
Other area departments
Other area departments have stepped up to support the city of Brooklyn Center. Golden Valley Public Information Officer Joanne Paul said the department was applying a preparedness plan, devised in anticipation of the results of the Chauvin trial, to the current situation in Brooklyn Center. Paul said the “coordinated efforts” referenced in the plan announced by Chief Jason Sturgis last month, were being utilized.
New Hope Police Chief Tim Hoyt and Robbinsdale Police Chief Patrick Foley said their departments were also aiding calls for service in the Brooklyn Center area as needed.
With the Chauvin trial expected to go to the jury, Crystal police are expected to maintain an increased police presence in anticipation of social unrest. Hoyt and Foley said their departments were working with Hennepin County to prepare for any criminal or protest activity that occurred as a result of the trial.
As a result of the shooting, no criminal or protest activity has been reported in Robbinsdale or Golden Valley. Hoyt said there were a few burglaries in New Hope on the first night of the protests, but it was unclear if they were directly tied to the protest activity. The protests did, however, result in greater traffic through Robbinsdale and New Hope, reported Foley and Hoyt.
Alaina Rooker contributed to this article
